Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) ISRO is gearing up to launch its own space station into orbit, marking a bold leap in India's space ambitions, chairman V Narayanan said on Thursday.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief also said the Department of Space, of which he is the Secretary, is working alongside various organisations to ensure the safety and security of the country's citizens.

"Take our country, for example — we have 11,500 km of coastline, and then there's the northern border. We have a vast border to monitor, and the government is working diligently to ensure our safety. There are responsible individuals and systems in place," he told reporters on the sidelines of a programme of Rammohan Mission here.

Narayanan said, "Currently, we have 57 satellites in orbit, serving the public by providing real-time updates and data on a wide range of issues, from weather forecasts to tele-education in the most remote areas."

About the space station, he said it will weigh over 50 tonnes.

On the recent failure of the PSLV-C61/EOS-09 mission, Narayanan described the setback an exception in ISRO's track record.

He asserted that the setback cannot in any way derail ISRO's future programmes like Gaganyaan - which will be an important milestone for India's space exploration.

"Right now, we (ISRO) are also working on Chandrayaan-4 and Chandrayaan-5. Chandrayaan-5, in collaboration with Japan, will have a 6,400 kg lander carrying a 350-kg rover. It will have a life span of 100 days," he said.

The Chandrayaan-3 lander weighed 1,600 kg having a 25-kg rover.

Chandrayaan-4, to bring back sample from the lunar surface, will be launched in the next two-and-a-half years.

"Over the past several decades, India has moved on and is now placed among the top nations in space research and exploration," he added.

The eminent space scientist further said that ISRO is preparing for the country's first human spaceflight, called 'Gaganyaan'.

Narayanan said Gaganyaan's first mission will be an uncrewed test flight, which is expected to be launched in the coming days.

This will be followed by two missions with crew which are expected to be launched by ISRO in the near future, he added.

Earlier in the day, the ISRO chief addressed students of Ram Mohan Mission and Ram Mohan Mission High School on the 253rd birth anniversary of social reformer Rammohan Roy.

He paid glowing tributes to Roy and other social reformers who championed the causes of emancipation and women's uplift. Narayanan also highlighted the contributions of women space scientists in India's space programmes.

