New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) ISRO plans to launch Azadisat and 75 student satellites this year to coincide with the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

ISRO chairman S Somnath said this during a joint meeting of science departments and ministries chaired by Science & Technology Minister Jitendra Singh here.

The minister said over 55 start-ups have registered with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in just about two years since the space sector was opened for private firms.

Singh said out of 55 proposals, 29 are satellite related, 10 for space applications and products, eight related to launch vehicles and eight about ground systems and research.

He said nine proposals from the start-ups are expected to be completed by 2022-23.

According to Singh, priority implementation of S&T solutions to 204 odd problems from 38 Line Ministries received for scientific applications and technological solutions by all the six S&T departments coordinated by CSIR.

He said inputs have been received on areas of participation from all departments, while Department of Biotechnology and ISRO have submitted their preference for leading in solution development/deployment for few challenges.

Singh said different scientific applications for sectors like agriculture, food, education, skill, railways, roads, Jal Shakti, power and coal to name a few are being worked out since the launch of the initiative in September last year.

The minister said that CSIR with the help of North Eastern Council (NEC) has identified 50 problems requiring S&T intervention in northeastern states and the same has been shared with the Department of Science & Technology and is being shared with the Ministry of DONER.

