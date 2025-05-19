New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): In a rare setback, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) faced a mission failure on Sunday as its 101st satellite launch -- EOS-09 aboard the PSLV-C61 -- could not be completed due to technical problems in the third stage of the launch vehicle.

The launch, which took place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, began on a promising note, with the first and second stages of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) performing nominally. ISRO Chairman V Narayanan said that the trouble arose during the functioning of the third stage and the mission could not be accomplished.

This was the 63rd flight of the PSLV rocket, and the 27th using the PSLV-XL, completing a total of 100 launches before May 18.

"The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) observed technical problems during the 3rd stage of the launch of the EOS-09 satellite, due to which they could not complete the mission," ISRO chief Narayanan said while addressing the scientists after the launch on Sunday.

"During the functioning of the third stage, we are seeing an observation, and the mission could not be accomplished. After analysis, we shall come back," the ISRO chairman said.

The ISRO also posted on X about the development. "Today 101st launch was attempted, PSLV-C61 performance was normal till the 2nd stage. Due to an observation in the 3rd stage, the mission could not be accomplished.

"The flight sequence of the PSLV-C-61 consists of various stages, starting from Ignition of PS1 and PSOM at the ground, to separation of various sections, to finally the separation of the satellite from the rocket.

According to the ISRO chief, the problem was detected at the third stage, which is a solid rocket motor which provides the upper stage with a high thrust after the atmospheric phase of the launch. This stage has a maximum thrust of 240 Kilonewtons.

Space Strategist PK Ghosh said that the unfortunate failure encountered by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in the launch of its 101st satellite, EOS-09, aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C61), should be used as a learning process.

Speaking with ANI, Ghosh said, "It is slightly unfortunate, but I do not like to use the term 'failure'. Every launch is a learning process. We assume that there was some problem in the third stage. This is our 101st launch; we had remarkable success...I am sure we will learn from this and go forward in our next launch."

Meanwhile, Congress leader P Chidambaram also took to X and posted, "ISRO will bounce back as it has done before. The 101st launch of the PSLV rocket may have failed to put the satellite in orbit, but the cause of the failure will be identified and lessons learned."

"PSLV has proved its worth time and again since 1994ISRO's team of scientists and technologists are world-class class and they will get back on the path of success. Best wishes!" he posted on X.

This was ISRO's 101st launch, in which they launched the Earth Orbiting Satellite, also known as EOS-09, which was supposed to be put in a Sun Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO).

The plan was for the EOS-09 satellite to be deployed and Orbit Change Thrusters (OCT) would be used to lower the altitude of the PS4 stage. This will be followed by passivation, a measure aimed at reducing the stage's orbital life and ensuring responsible space operations.EOS-09 is designed to deliver continuous and reliable remote sensing data for use in various operational sectors.

Notably, this launch was also aligned with promoting sustainability and carrying out responsible space operations, as the EOS-09 is equipped with deorbiting fuel for safely disposing of it after the mission.EOS-09 is an advanced Earth observation satellite equipped with C-band synthetic aperture radar technology. (ANI)

