Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 16 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty on Tuesday said that the Waqf Amendment Act goes against the Constitution.

Speaking to ANI, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty said, "We are confident. The Supreme Court is taking up the matter. We have given our petition, and senior Advocate Kapil Sibal is appearing. It (the Waqf Amendment Act) is against the Constitution. That is what we believe."

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Pune-Based Businessman Abducted, Murdered in Jehanabad District; Woman Among 7 Arrested.

He mentioned that the matter is now with the Supreme Court, and senior advocate Kapil Sibal is representing their petition.

The petitions filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, were mentioned before the Supreme Court on April 7.

Also Read | Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 2.4 on Richter Scale Hits Kishtwar.

Speaking about the situation in Munambam, Kunhalikutty said, "Munambam is a separate issue...It can be solved here through consensus among parties...Kerala govt took certain initiatives for that...It has no relevance to the Waqf Bill..."

Around 610 families of Munambam, a coastal village in the Ernakulam district, have been protesting the Waqf Board's claim on their land.

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the budget session.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders to this, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties. While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)