Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not seeking an apology for allegedly insulting the OBC community and called the Congress leader "egoistic".

While talking to the mediapersons, Thakur said, "This is Rahul Gandhi's ego that he is not ready to seek an apology from the OBC community for insulting them. If he can insult them, he should apologise also."

He added, "He also insulted Savarkar...Rahul Gandhi is on bail in seven cases. Now we will see if he will seek an apology or not."

Former MP from Wayanad was sentenced to a two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case and subsequently lost his Lok Sabha membership.

The defamation case was filed against Gandhi by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi for saying "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?"

Gandhi also faces another defamation case filed by former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi for his 2019 remarks. A Patna court has reportedly directed the Congress leader to appear before it on April 12 in connection with the case.

After the disqualification of Rahul's membership from the Lok Sabha, the Congress has been vocal in protests all over the country. The grand old party has been making an effort to rally like-minded Opposition players around it in the wake of Rahul's loss membership of in the Lower House.

Rahul's disqualification is the latest in a series of flashpoints between the Congress and the ruling BJP, with a united Opposition calling it a ploy to divert public attention from the Adani issue. (ANI)

