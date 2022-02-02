New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Information Technology (IT) traders in Delhi expressed their disappointment over Union Budget 2022 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday and expected more covid relief packages.

Speaking to ANI, Mahendra Agarwal, President of All Delhi computer trader association, Nehru Place, said when it comes to the IT field, it is a bit disappointing.

The covid pandemic has affected the business on a large scale. "We expected Goods and Services Tax (GST) to be reduced. We have been demanding it to be reduced by 10-12 per cent. As the Covid pandemic has worsened the business, we were expecting some respite to deal with the covid epidemic," Agarwal said.

"IT is one of the fields that play an important role in economic growth but it was not considered for the respite," he added.

"We met Finance Minister and gave suggestions but none has been followed," Agarwal expressed disappointment.

Rakesh, electronic goods Trader said "we expected more respite in GST rate. It would have made it easier for us if it was considered in the Union budget." (ANI)

