Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Two days after joining the BJP after resigning from Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mihir Goswami on Sunday said that he will be happy if Suvendu Adhikari, who resigned from Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet on Friday, joins the national party too. Goswami also resigned from the TMC on November 27.

"Suvendu Adhikari is a very popular leader in Bengal. Today, the Trinamool has such an environment that the workers like us cannot stay in the party. If Suvendhu ji joins the BJP, it will be good to compete with the TMC in the coming elections (in 2021)," Goswami said.

"Mamata didi is not able to manage her party MLAs; how is she dreaming to fight the BJP in the state elections next year? Looking at the current scenario, who knows if the TMC will be able to save their government's majority till the elections next year," Goswami added.

He also claimed that his new party can never do politics of violence like TMC, to which he have been a witness.

"When the Trinamool came to power in Bengal in 2011, many Left Front and Congress offices were occupied by the party workers. In 2016, when I was elected as an MLA, in my constituency itself, some Trinamool workers occupied the opposition party offices. It was the culture of the TMC to occupy the offices of the opposition parties. That's why the TMC's accusation of violence on BJP is completely wrong. I am sure that a party like the BJP can never do this." Goswami told ANI.

The TMC has on many occasions accused BJP of committing violence in West Bengal, claiming that the national party had captured some of their party offices in the state.

The BJP claimed they do not believe in the politics of looting, snatching or meddling or sabotage.

"Amongst the party offices of the Trinamool within West Bengal, I can claim that not a single one originally belonged to them. All of them have been captured from the opposition parties. The BJP does not believe in politics of looting, snatching or meddling or sabotage," Nisith Pramanik, BJP MP from Cooch Behar, said. (ANI)

