Leh (Ladakh) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday won the Ice Hockey Association of India (IHAI) 10th National Ice Hockey Championship trophy after a win over Ladakh in the finals in Gulmarg.

The match was held at Gulmarg Ice Rink.

Teams from Delhi, Maharashtra, Indian Army also participated in the tournament, said ITBP.

Top teams of Ice Hockey in India participated in the Championship organized from January 16 to 22, 2021. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)