New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Days after UK-based Indian-origin author Nitasha Kaul was not allowed to enter Bengaluru, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said entry of foreign nationals into the country is a "sovereign decision".

Kaul was invited to participate in an event organised by the Karnataka government. However, she was sent back from Bengaluru airport to London last week.

Also Read | Humpback Whales Caught Having Sex: First-Ever Sighting of Whales Indulging in Sexual Activities – And They Were Both Male.

"This particular UK national came to India on February 22. As you know, entry of foreign nationals into our country is a sovereign decision," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

He was replying to a question.

Also Read | Political Googly? Sharad Pawar Invites Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to His Home in Baramati for Dinner on March 2.

"Denied entry to #India for speaking on democratic & constitutional values. I was invited to a conference as esteemed delegate by Govt of #Karnataka (Congress-ruled state) but Centre refused me entry," Kaul had posted on X on Sunday.

Asked about comments by a police official in Haryana's Ambala that the process to cancel passports and visas of "rowdies" involved in breaking barricades will be initiated, Jaiswal did not give a direct reply. "All passport or visa matters are governed by certain rules, laws and guidelines that we have and if any issue arises on account of that, will be considered as per those laws, rules and regulations," he said.

The police official reportedly made the remarks referring to the elements causing law and order situation during the recent farmers' agitation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)