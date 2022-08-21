Amaravati, Aug 21 (PTI) Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Sunday lashed out at the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy regime in Andhra Pradesh by alleging that it is mafia rule in the State.

He asked the Chief Minister to clean up the mess, else people may rise up against him.

Addressing a rally of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Vijayawada, the Union Minister said Andhra Pradesh is witness to a scam related to liquor that is even more bigger than the one in Delhi, of which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is the kingpin who is assisted by his deputy Manish Sisodia.

He said the Centre sanctioned Rs 4,500 crore to Andhra for tap water in every household, but the State government headed by Jagan did not even spend Rs 450 crore and asked him to crack down on the mafia.

Also, Thakur claimed State-sponsored religious conversions have increased in Andhra apart from attacks on temples. He said as many as 216 temples across the State were attacked, but the State government has not taken any action. Thakur said the youths voted Jagan to power (in 2019) as they saw hope in him for employment generation, but Jagan has failed also in this regard, he said. "Please don't play with the lives of the people, particularly the youth, and jeopardise their future," said Thakur.

The Narendra Modi government at the Centre sanctioned thousands of crores of rupees for three major industrial corridors, petrochemical complex, national investment and manufacturing zones and other projects to generate lakhs of jobs, but the State government failed to implement them, he said.

Infrastructure projects, particularly railways, were stalled in Andhra as the State government was not ready to chip in with its share of funds despite the Centre granting thousands of crores of rupees.

“For the Kadapa-Bengaluru railway line project in Chief Minister's own district, the Centre gave Rs 1,350 crore whereas the State spent only Rs 81 crore,” he claimed.

“The days of Jagan regime are now numbered. He is on his way out as people are not happy with his maladministration,” Thakur said.

