Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) It is too much to expect the Congress to take the fight to the BJP when its state leaders are too busy fighting amongst themselves, National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday after the resignation of Amarinder Singh as Punjab Chief Minister.

Abdullah, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said the Congress party's actions have a direct impact on every political party outside the BJP-led National Democratic Allaince (NDA) as almost 200 Lok Sabha seats see a direct contest between the Congress and the BJP.

In a series of tweets, he said, "I guess it's too much to expect the Congress to take the fight to the BJP when its state leaders are too busy fighting amongst themselves."

"Ordinarily I wouldn't give a toss about the fratricide in the Congress party - their party, their business. However what the Congress does has a direct fallout for every political party outside the NDA orbit because almost 200 Lok Sabha seats see a direct BJP - Cong fight," he added.

Congress veteran Amarinder Singh on Saturday resigned as the chief minister of Punjab, capping months of a power tussle that had polarised the ruling party in the state headed for elections in just about four months.

