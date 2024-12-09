New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) here on Monday launched the fifth phase of its 'Young India ke Bol' programme, focusing on two of the most pressing problems in the country -- unemployment and drug abuse -- a spokesperson said.

IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib and All India Congress Committee in-charge of National Students' Union of India Kanhaiya Kumar launched the poster of the program and urged the youth across the country to join it.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Tensions Escalate As ASHA Worker Slaps Policeman During Protest Over Promised Salary Hike; BRS Questions 'Ill-Treatment of Mothers of Telangana' (Watch Video).

During the launch, Chib said that they had started a campaign across the nation called "Naukri Do, Nasha Nahi", aimed at raising awareness against drug abuse among youngsters.

"We want to engage youth. Young India Ke Bol season-5 has been launched on Monday where we will give a platform to the youth who will speak up against unemployment and drug menace," he said.

Also Read | UPSC Mains Results 2024: Know How To Check Civil Services Mains Results at upsc.gov.in and Selection Process.

Chib said that anyone can participate in the programme whether they belong to any political background or not. Those who speak well will also get a place in the organisation.

According to the IYC president, the programme will be launched at every state to select the spokespersons.

This year, the event will focus on two of the most serious and worrying problems that our country is facing currently -- the rise in unemployment and the rampant drug menace, which are affecting the youth of India and future generations, he said.

Chib claimed that the BJP had promised to provide two crore jobs every year to tackle unemployment, but the reality is that since the Modi government came to power in 2014, only 0.3 pr cent of the candidates who applied have got government jobs.

That is only 3 out of every 1,000 applicants got permanent government jobs, he said in a statement.

He further said that not only unemployment, but the problem of drug addiction in the country has also taken a serious turn.

"The application process for this competition will start from December 15 through 'With IYC App'. Interested participants will have to submit their videos on both these issues," Chib said.

"The participants will be invited at the state and national level, and they will be given the unique opportunity to become the state and national spokesperson of the IYC," he added.

Also, they will get a chance to express the party's views on relevant issues, he said.

The Youth Congress constantly fights for the issues of the youth of the country, Kumar said.

"We have been doing many creative programs to change the situation of the youth in the country, to solve their problems. 'Young India Ke Bol' is a platform for the youth to present their side and join us," he said.

Through this platform, the youth will express their views against unemployment. Today, the country's youth do not have employment, with the situation being such that even those from IIT-IIM are unemployed, Kumar claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)