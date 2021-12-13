Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 13 (ANI): Two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in an ongoing encounter between security forces and terrorists at Rangret area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police in a tweet informed, "SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow."

Search is underway. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

