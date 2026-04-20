Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): The 69th annual Urs of Sufi saint Sayeed Rasool Shah, popularly known as Nanga Baji Sahib, was celebrated at Balli Panchayat in the Kalakote subdivision of Rajouri district with great devotion and enthusiasm.

The Urs is organised under the guidance of Baji Altaf Hussain Shah Sahib, the custodian of the shrine.

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Sayeed Baji Altaf Hussain Shah, while speaking to ANI, said, "Thousands of devotees from across Jammu and Kashmir participated in the 4-day-long event. People from all religions, including Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and others, attended the Urs, reflecting a strong spirit of communal harmony and brotherhood."

"Devotees from different parts of the region gathered to pay their respects and seek blessings. The Urs of the revered Sufi saint serves as a symbol of peace, unity, and spiritual harmony, spreading the message of love and coexistence."

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"On the occasion, special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir as well as across the country. Religious scholars also urged the youth to stay away from drugs and adopt a positive and disciplined way of life," Sayeed Baji Altaf Hussain Shah added.

Meanwhile, a welfare trust named "Sayeed Rasool Shah (Nanga Baji Sahib) Welfare Trust" was inaugurated during the event. An educational institution has also been established under the trust to support students from remote and underprivileged areas who are unable to access quality education in other schools of the Rajouri district. All funds collected by the trust will primarily be utilised for the development of the institution and later for assisting needy people in the region.

According to Shafait Hussain, it is widely believed that the prayers of those who visit the shrine with sincere wishes are fulfilled. Devotees continue to visit the shrine throughout the year, not just during the Urs.

Speaking to ANI, Shafait Hussain said, "A community kitchen (langar) is also organised at the shrine, where people from all religions sit together and share meals, further strengthening the spirit of unity. The shrine stands as a powerful example of peace, harmony, and brotherhood among different communities." (ANI)

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