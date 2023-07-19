Eight people were killed in landslides in the upper reaches of Kathua district. (Photo/ANI)

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): At least eight people were killed due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains in the upper reaches of Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, the police said.

According to officials, the incident took place at upper reaches of Bani Tehsil of Kathua district.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh High Court Quashes Rape Case Against Man, Says ‘More Than a Year Is Sufficient for Woman to Realise If Marriage Promise Is False’.

As per police reports five people of a family were buried alive when a heavy landsliding falls on a house at village Surjan of Bani tehsil which is 250 kM from kathua headquarters.

"Five family members inside the house were died," officials said while adding that three other person were killed in Sera.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Five Terror Suspects Radicalised by LeT Operative Arrested With Firearms and Ammunition.

Soon after the incident, locals aided the police in launching a rescue operation.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, Kathua police issued an advisory in view of the rainfall in the district. Heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has caused landslides in several places.

The National Highway-44 in Ramban district was blocked due to shooting stones and mud slush, said an official on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Ramban took to his Twitter handle and informed that NH-44 was blocked in several areas due to mud slush and shooting stones and that people should avoid travelling until road clearance works were executed.

Meanwhile, the clearance works are in progress on National Highway-44 in Ramban District amidst rains, said Deputy Commissioner, Ramban. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)