Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday imposed restrictions on the movement of people in famous Patnitop tourist destination in Udhampur district in the wake of a spike in Covid cases, officials said.

An order in this regard was issued by the district disaster management authority (DDMA) and the district magistrate Udhampur.

All persons who intend to visit Patnitop except day picnickers shall have to produce prior hotel booking for which he or she shall necessarily tie up with the hotel authority to obtain any proof of booking, which shall be checked at Chenani checkpoint before proceeding towards Patnitop, the order read.

"Any person without valid proof of hotel reservation shall not be allowed to proceed towards Patnitop after 05:00 PM," it added.

No day picnicker shall be allowed to stay in Patnitop or its peripheral areas after 4. pm, read the order.

