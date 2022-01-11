Dehradun, January 11: Congress leader Harish Rawat on Tuesday said that the party will release its first list of candidates for Uttarakhand Assembly polls within the next seven days.

Rawat also took a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state and said that Congress will release its second list of candidates only after looking at the impact of their first list on BJP.

"Within the next seven days, we will publish our first list for the 2022 Uttarkhand Assembly polls but for the second list, we will see how sick BJP is and then accordingly we will announce our candidates," Rawat said.

Several rounds of meetings have been held by the AICC screening committee to decide the names of candidates who will contest the polls.

Meanwhile, speaking on the BJP's list of candidates for the polls, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that "the process of finalizing tickets is going on."

"There will be a meeting of the State Election Committee and after that central parliamentary board will select the candidate based on merit, work, circumstances," Dhami told ANI.

Assembly polls for the 70-member state assembly will be held on February 14 and counting will be done on March 10.

