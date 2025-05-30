Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the Geeta Bhawan Temple in Poonch, which was damaged in Pakistani firing. During his visit, he worshipped and paid his respects.

Shah emphasised that through 'Operation Sindoor', India has sent a strong message to those who commit misdeeds, assuring them of a befitting reply. This operation underscored India's commitment to protecting its sovereignty and responding to acts of aggression

"I visited and worshipped at the Geeta Bhawan Temple in Poonch, which was damaged in Pakistani firing after Operation Sindoor. Through 'Operation Sindoor', India has made it clear that those who commit such misdeeds will be given a befitting reply," Shah said in a post on X.

Shah visited the area of the temple which had its roof destroyed, showing the damage the religious place had to endure due to Pakistani shelling.

Shah also visited and paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Singh Sabha in the area, which also suffered damage due to Pakistani hostilities.

Shah is on a visit to Poonch to meet the families affected by the recent Pakistani shelling. Earlier today he distributed appointment letters to the next of kin of civilians killed during the attacks.

Addressing the gathering, Shah condemned Pakistan's actions, stating, "Pakistan targeted the civilian areas in J&K, and Poonch suffered the most damage. For the first time, firing was done on Poonch post-independence...The entire world is condemning the attack by Pakistan...The Indian Armed Forces gave a befitting reply by destroying nine Pakistani air bases, and as a result, they had to come forward for a ceasefire"

Shah further said that on the night of May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces conducted a decisive operation (Operation Sindoor), destroying terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"On the night of May 7, we destroyed the terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoK...This was a befitting reply given to terrorists on behalf of the crores of Indians...Hundreds of terrorists were killed in the operation...We launched an attack on terrorists, but Pakistan considered it an attack on itself. They showed the world that they are the ones who are sheltering terrorists,' he said.

Shah also visited the locals in the area, who shared their concerns and urged for compensation and relief.

Speaking to ANI, Jaskiran Kaur, a district resident, said, "We told him who suffered what damage due to shelling. The people were terrified by the cowardly act Pakistan did here. We hope that Amit Shah will help us get compensation for our loss."

The Home Minister's visit drew attention from residents across the region, many of whom had gathered since early morning. Shah listened to the grievances of those impacted and offered assurances of support. (ANI)

