Bijbehara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Following Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's announcement to put three railway projects in abeyance in Jammu and Kashmir, residents of the Anantnag region expressed happiness, calling the move a welcome decision.

Ajaz Ahmed, a local resident of Veeri, said the decision had brought relief to the area. He explained that the village comprises three land types: agricultural, residential, and orchard.

"My name is Ajaz Ahmed, and this area is called Veeri, which is the first neighbourhood of Veeri. Yes, we are extremely busy, but very grateful to the Railway Minister, who acted in our favour. We can say it was a sound decision. We are very happy to hear this news. As far as this village is concerned, it has three types of land: agricultural land, residential land, and orchard land," he told ANI.

Thanking the railway minister and the Centre for the decision, another local resident said the railway line had impacted not just the village but the entire region.

"This village was greatly affected--the entire area, not just the village, was impacted by the railway line. Yesterday, the Railway Minister announced that it had been cancelled, which pleased the people here. Everyone is happy all the way to Pahalgam. We are grateful to the central government as well, who listened to our voice," he told ANI. '

Earlier, at a press conference on Tuesday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that demands had been raised to construct two to three additional railway lines along the Baramulla-Srinagar route.

However, after consultations with the state government and Members of Parliament, it was decided not to proceed with the lines at this time. He added that surveys had begun for three projects, but since there was a possibility of damage to apple orchards, the projects have been put on hold.

"Some people had come regarding the Baramulla to Srinagar railway line, requesting the construction of two or three new lines. Subsequently, the state government and MPs said the lines should not be built, so work has been suspended. Three projects had begun, and there was a risk that apple orchards could be damaged. Therefore, those projects have now been halted," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)

