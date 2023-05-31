Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 31 (ANI): The Indian Army on Wednesday foiled a major infiltration bid by terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Karmarha sector in Poonch, three terrorists were injured in their attempt to cross the border, officials said.

"Three terrorists with narcotics and weapons in their possession were injured along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Karmarha sector by Indian Army troops when they were trying to infiltrate. The search operation is going on in the area," Army officials said.

According to Dr Ishfaq of District Hospital, Poonch, "In left thigh of Mohd Farooq (28) sustained a bullet injury and rest he is stable. He was brought by police in the morning at 7:15."

The identity of the other two injured terrorists is yet to be ascertained.

The search operation is going on in the area, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

