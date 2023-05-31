Jammu, May 31: An infiltration bid was foiled by alert security forces on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Poonch district during which three terrorists were apprehended.

Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said in a statement, "In a joint operation by Indian Army along with J&K Police, likely 3-4 terrorists were intercepted on LoC in Poonch sector while attempting to cross the fence on the night of 30/ 31 May 2023, taking the advantage of bad weather and heavy rains. Indian Army Foils Infiltration Bid, Opens Fire After Noticing Suspicious Movement Near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

#WATCH | J&K: Three terrorists were apprehended by Indian Army and J&K Police on the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector. One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and has been evacuated. IED was later diffused by Army Bomb Disposal Squad. pic.twitter.com/onuCzUQcVC — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

"After tracking the movement at about 1.30 a.m. today a well sited Indian Army ambush on challenging them was fired upon and in the retaliatory firefight some terrorists have been hit. Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration Bid Foiled by Security Forces Along LoC in Uri Sector.

J&K | Three-four terrorists were intercepted by Indian Army and J&K Police on the Line of Control in the Poonch Sector while attempting to cross the fence. Three terrorists were apprehended and some weapons, war-like stores including one IED and Narco were recovered. One Indian… pic.twitter.com/28IpTRcskz — ANI (@ANI) May 31, 2023

"The area is cordoned and search operation is in progress. Blood trails have been found. "Three terrorists with some weapons, war like stores including one IED and Narco have been apprehended.

"One Indian Army soldier was injured in the ensuing firing and he has been evacuated." The Army said that search operations were in progress. Further details were awaited

