Samba (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): The Army on Wednesday airlifted a pregnant woman from Kamtha Dagetar village in Sumb block of Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Samba district after she was unable to reach the hospital due to flooding in the Basantar river.

The woman, belonging to the Gujjar community, was evacuated by a helicopter after the district administration sought assistance.

Assistant Commissioner Revenue (ACR) Ajay Bharti, Tehsildar Shabbir Ahmed, Deputy Tehsildar Sumb, along with Indian Army post Goran in-charge Balbir Kumar, coordinated the operation.

Her location was first identified with the help of a drone, but heavy rains prevented helicopter movement on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning, she was successfully flown to the district hospital.

Meanwhile, 44 civilians stranded by floods in Garkhal village of Akhnoor were airlifted in four sorties by a Border Security Force (BSF) helicopter and dropped at Molu Helipad in Pargwal.

Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a review meeting to assess the situation caused by continuous heavy rainfall in the state.

He directed officials to intensify relief efforts, clear waterlogged areas, protect essential services, and carry out evacuations where necessary.

In a post on social media platform X, the Office of the Chief Minister, J&K shared, "Chief Minister chaired a meeting this morning to review the situation arising from the incessant rains. He directed the administration to intensify ground response, ensure clearance of waterlogged areas, safeguard essential services, carry out timely evacuations in critical zones, and provide immediate relief."

Ministers Javed Rana and Satish Sharma briefed the Chief Minister on the situation in Jammu, while Minister Sakina Itoo and Advisor Nasir Sogami provided updates from Kashmir.

The Chief Minister urged people to follow official advisories, avoid vulnerable areas, and stay safe. (ANI)

