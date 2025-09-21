Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): BJP leader Altaf Thakur on Sunday said that the 'Namo Yuva Run' marathon, a nationwide initiative to promote the message of fitness and social awareness, was receiving a great response in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to ANI on 'Namo Yuva Run', Thakur said, "BJP has initiated a Sewa Pakhwada from the birthday of Prime Minister... Hence, today's marathon is based on the concept of 'Fit India'... if people of the country remain fit, Hindustan (India) will become fit and Hindustan will progress, leading to the development of the nation... The response this marathon is receiving is great, and I think over a thousand people will be participating...".

Earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir BJP General Secretary Ashok Koul said that the theme of the 'Namo Yuva Run' marathon is to make a drug-free India, and to motivate the youth of the country to stay away from drugs

Koul added that, today's marathon was being organized in the Srinagar, Badgam and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir with the same theme of 'Nasha Mukt Bharat' (Drug-free India).

Addressing media on 'Namo Yuva Run', Koul said, "Seva events have been going on since September 17th and will go on till October 2nd. The government and BJP are organizing such events. The theme of this event today is drug-free India because we want an addiction-free youth in India... Today, the Prime Minister will also be flagging off this run and addressing it... We have organized this run in Srinagar, Badgam and Ganderbal...".

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma today hailed the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign, saying that Kashmir's youth were associating with this marathon with the dream of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' with the belief that Bharat's progress implies Kashmir's progress.

Sharma added that such sports events inspire the youth to stay away from the menace of drugs, which is one of the goals of this marathon.

Addressing media on the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign, Sharma says, "Various programs took place under the Sewa Pakhwada, organized from the 75th birthday of the Prime Minister. First blood donation camps, then medical camps, cleanliness programs, and now a marathon is being organized to instil enthusiasm in youth under 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. Kashmir's youth is associating with this marathon... This also gives a direction to the youth and encourages them to stay away from addiction... The drug business is trying to enter India from various countries, and under the various policies made by the govt. of India, there will be strictness, which will keep our upcoming generations safe."

'Namo Yuva Run' is being held in many cities across the country.

Actor-model Milind Soman, along with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday flagged off 'Namo Yuva Run' at Coastal Road Promenade in Worli, Mumbai.

BJP MP and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) National President Tejasvi Surya also participated in the event.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Lucknow and highlighted key initiatives and the vision of a developed India as part of the Sewa Pakhwada program.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the Seva Pakhwada, being conducted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday to Mahatma Gandhi's birthday, emphasises health and youth participation.

'Namo Yuva Run' campaign was launched by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on September 7. Supermodel and fitness icon Milind Soman was announced as the ambassador for the campaign.

It was announced that on September 21, BJYM will organise 100 simultaneous runs across the country, each engaging a minimum of 10,000 young participants under the BJP's Seva Pakhwada, marking PM Modi's birthday celebrations. (ANI)

