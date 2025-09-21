Is September 22 a Bank Holiday? Are Banks Open or Closed on Monday for First Day of Navratri in India? Here's What RBI Calendar Says

New Delhi, September 21: Several people are claiming that banks across India will remain closed on September 22, 2025, as the country marks the start of Navratri. Since GST’s revised rates also come into effect on the same day, the confusion has led to questions about whether people will be able to access bank services tomorrow.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issues a state-wise holiday calendar every month, clearly outlining which states will observe bank closures. According to the official September 2025 schedule, banks will not be closed nationwide on September 22. Instead, only banks in Rajasthan will remain shut on this day to mark the beginning of Navratri. In all other states and union territories, banking operations will continue as usual. Bank Holidays September Third Week: Banks To Remain Closed for 2 Days Between September 15-21; Here's Why.

This means residents of Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and other cities in Rajasthan should avoid visiting their bank branches on September 22, while customers in the rest of India will face no disruption in branch operations. The Rajasthan government has also declared a public holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices on the same date. Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month on Account of First Onam, Durga Puja and More; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Upcoming Closures

Beyond September 22, banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on September 23 for Maharaja Hari Singh Jayanti. Further holidays are scheduled later in the month in other states as per the RBI holiday calendar.

Digital Banking Unaffected

Even on official holidays, essential digital services remain fully operational. Customers can continue to use internet banking, mobile apps, and UPI for balance checks, money transfers, and other transactions without interruption.

The claim that banks across India will remain closed on September 22 is false. Only Rajasthan will observe a bank holiday, while all other states will have normal operations.

