Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 21 (ANI): A blast took place near a police vehicle in the Thanamandi area of Rajouri on Thursday, as per the information from Jammu and Kashmir police.

Further, as per the local Police, as of now, no injuries have been reported.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

