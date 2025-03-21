Mumbai, March 20: Maharashtra Industry Secretary P. Anbalagan said on Thursday that the state is set to accelerate India's digital future with four new data centre parks to be established in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. In his address as the CII Datacentre Summit, Anbalagan added, "Maharashtra is the backbone of India's data economy, hosting 60 per cent of the country's data centre businesses, with Mumbai alone contributing 54.9 per cent of total capacity. With world-class digital infrastructure, reliable power, and strategic connectivity, the state is set to accelerate India's digital future with four new data centre parks in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur."

He added that Maharashtra's data centre capacity is set to grow from 500 to 800 MW by 2028, solidifying its role as India's digital infrastructure hub. With India's total operational capacity at 2,337 MW, an additional 1.5 GW expansion will be crucial for future demands, he said. "Energy management remains a critical factor for the industry. The new data centre policy facilitates power banking between non-peak (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and peak hours, enabling data centres with captive power to optimise costs," he said. Bill Gates Says India Building Digital Innovations To Transform Global Health and Development, Not Just Its Citizens.

He urged the stakeholders to collaborate with the Energy Ministry to maintain the status quo for at least five years. He also noted that the 2023 policy introduced a deemed license provision, streamlining operations for standalone data centres and unit holders. In his speech, the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation CEO P. Velrasu said the industry is evolving with 5G, Starlink and decentralised data centres demanding smart energy solutions, modular infrastructure and emerging technologies like modular energy. Digital Arrest Scam in Mumbai: Scammers Put Elderly Woman Under ‘Digital Arrest’ for Nearly 3 Months, Dupe Her of INR 20.25 Crore in Fraud Linked to Aadhaar Card Misuse Threat.

"5G and edge computing will reshape the industry, requiring innovative solutions to ensure long term growth and efficiency," he added. CII Western Region Taskforce on Datacentre Chairman, Manoj Paul, said that Maharashtra remains the top choice for investors and service providers with a 40 per cent market share. Experts at the summit emphasised the need for smart energy solutions and modular infrastructure to drive sustainable growth. As infrastructure evolves to meet increasing demands, emerging technologies such as modular nuclear energy and innovative land use policies must be explored to sustain long-term growth and cost optimisation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2025 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).