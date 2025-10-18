Arnia Sector, (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 18 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has heightened vigilance along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia Sector ahead of the Deepawali celebrations.

Night patrolling has been intensified to ensure round-the-clock security in the border areas.

Despite the festive season, BSF personnel remain fully alert and committed to safeguarding the nation. A BSF official said that the force is fully prepared to respond to any security challenges and ensure that citizens can celebrate Diwali without fear.

Speaking to ANI about the celebrations at the border, a BSF member said, "The message to the public is to celebrate Diwali joyfully with their families, assured that the BSF is vigilant and ready to respond strongly to any threats. The BSF extends Diwali greetings to all citizens and reassures them that there is no need to worry as long as the BSF is guarding the borders."

Another BSF personnel assured that they are vigilant and ready to respond strongly to any threats.

"The message to the public is to enjoy the festivities with their loved ones, assured that the BSF is vigilant and ready to respond strongly to any threats. The BSF is committed to providing security so that citizens can celebrate Diwali without fear. A BSF member mentions that despite being away from their families, they consider the BSF their family and celebrate Diwali together, just as they would at home," the BSF personnel at the International Border told ANI.

The BSF extended heartfelt Deepawali greetings to all citizens, reaffirming that there is no cause for worry as the force continues to guard the borders vigilantly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Dhanteras on Saturday.

"Heartfelt Dhanteras greetings to all my family members in the country. On this sacred occasion, I pray for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and good health. May Lord Dhanvantari bestow his abundant blessings upon all," PM Modi posted on X.

Dhanteras is dedicated to worshipping Siddhi Vinayak, another name for Lord Ganesha, the Goddess of wealth, Mahalakshmi and Kuber, the God of wealth and prosperity. It is deemed an auspicious day to make new purchases.

Dhanvantari, who is also worshipped on the occasion of Dhanteras, is considered the god of Ayurveda and is believed to have imparted lessons in medical practice to rid mankind of ailments.

The first day of Diwali commenced on Monday with Dhanteras marking the beginning of festivities. The day is observed on the thirteenth lunar day of Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight) in the Vikram Sambat Hindu calendar month of Aaswayuja in the Amaavasyanta Luni-Solar Calendar. (ANI)

