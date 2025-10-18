Mumbai, October 18: There is good news for lakhs of women in Maharashtra waiting for the October 2025 or the 16th instalment of INR 1,500 under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Before Diwali 2025, the September instalment was successfully credited into the bank accounts of the Ladki Bahin beneficiaries. Now, a major update has emerged regarding the October instalment.

It must be noted that, in the early phase, the first three payments for June, July, and August 2024 were given together in August when the scheme was launched before the state elections. In August, beneficiaries had hoped to receive both July payments much earlier, but it was only credited on Rakshabandhan. Ladki Bahin Yojana News Update: Women Beneficiaries To Get INR 500 or INR 1,500 in Maharashtra? Aditi Tatkare, Ajit Pawar Clear the Confusion.

Ladki Bahin Yojana October 2025 Instalment Date

According to the media reports, the Ladki Bahin Yojana October 2025 instalment is likely to be credited in the last week of October. However, no official confirmation has been given by the government yet.

E-KYC Mandatory For 'Ladki Bahins'

It has been made mandatory for all women taking advantage of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to do e-KYC. The Women and Child Development Department will be conducting Aadhaar authentication of the beneficiaries through e-KYC. To bring transparency in the 'Mukhyamantri-Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme and to ensure regular financial benefits to the beneficiaries, the e-KYC facility has been made available on the official website. Maharashtra Government Allows 24/7 Operation of Shops, Hotels, and Commercial Establishments; Except Bars and Liquor Stores.

The government has made e-KYC mandatory for beloved sisters. But if they do not do e-KYC, will they not get the installment in the month of Diwali? This question arises in the minds of many women. The government has given two months to do e-KYC. That is, if they have not done e-KYC, they will not get the October installment. There is no truth in the claim that the government has also not officially said that they will stop the October installment if they have not done e-KYC. Therefore, the installment of beloved sisters will not be stopped for the two months. However, if they do not do e-KYC even after the expiry of the period, there is a possibility that the benefits of such beloved sisters will be stopped.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ESakal.com), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

