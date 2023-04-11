Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Monday virtually participated in the panchayat level convergence meetings across the UT in connection with the finalization of the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) 2023-24.

These meetings saw the enthusiastic participation of panchayat members, Prabhari Officers, senior citizens, and local youth from villages in large numbers.

These meetings of Gram Sabhas provide an opportunity for locals to come together and participate in the decision-making process for their respective panchayats.

Dr Mehta said, "GPDP is a participatory decentralised planning process of Gram Panchayat for the overall development of the villages by utilising all available resources, adding that interdepartmental coordination is important in this regard."

Dr Mehta, during this interaction, impressed upon the Prabhari Officers of each Gram Panchayat to take full responsibility for representing Government in their assigned areas. He exhorted them to create a proper mechanism for the escalation of grievances at appropriate levels so that each of them is resolved to the satisfaction of the people.

He directed the Prabhari Officers to frame a comprehensive plan in consultation with the members of Gram Panchayats for formulating self-employment, tourism, sports and Swachhta plans, among others.

He directed the POs to ensure that the approved GPDPs are reflective of the needs and aspirations of the community and pave the way for the achievement of the Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (LSDGs).

He said, "Common people should come forward and speak up for their villages and be part of the development process. For better monitoring and execution of development works, Chief Secretary said that people should be informed of developmental activities carried out in their areas. The PRIs should also be made aware of the developmental works taking place in their respective panchayats."

Stressing self-employment generation programmes in villages, CS said, "The youth should take full benefit of the various government schemes as they will be assisted in every possible way."

"It is the duty of the Prabhari Officers to make sure that they do not face any problems. There is no limit to the number of youth that can be provided self-employment under different schemes," he added.

Dr Mehta also laid special emphasis on cleanliness in villages and said, "Swachhta Mission should be fully implemented before August 15 this year."

He complimented the unique environment-friendly initiative started in a far-flung panchayat of Sadiwara in Hiller Shahabad block of South Kashmir's Anantnag district and asked others to follow the example. The village head has started a campaign called 'Give Plastic and Take Gold wherein if someone gives plastic waste 20 quintals, then the panchayat will give him a gold coin.

He said, "Efforts have to be put in place so that all aspiring villages move to model villages as quickly as possible as per the norms of the government of India."

Chief Secretary also disclosed that ranking of panchayats will be done based on set parameters and panchayats should move ahead while the government will act as a facilitator.

He also enquired about the usage of digital services in villages and whether people are being benefited. The villagers expressed satisfaction with the use of online services and said that the online mode had saved them a lot of time and money.

He told them to ensure convergence of sectoral plans in the District and UT plans as per the nature and scope of the work and impressed upon completion of all works before December end.

Dr Mehta asked the representatives and village level workers about the functioning of Schools, Health Centres, AnganwadiCentres and other village institutions.

He also took appraisals from them about different amenities like the condition of roads, water, electricity and monthly ration provided to them. He even enquired from each of them about the status of Sports stadiums, online services and Door-to-Door collection of waste in their villages.

The Chief Secretary has made it a regular feature to reach out to people at the grassroots level to directly take feedback from them about the working of administration and listen to their suggestions and grievances for making instant resolutions and passing on directions to the concerned officers for taking necessary action. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)