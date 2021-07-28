Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as seven people died while 14 others are still missing after a cloudburst in the Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning.

According to Jammu police, a total of 17 people have been rescued out of which five are critically injured.

"05 more injured have been rescued. Total 17 persons rescued. Out of the 17 rescued 05 persons are critically injured. 07 dead bodies have been recovered so far. Rescue operation is on," tweeted IGP Jammu.

The police further said that the rescue operation is on to search for the missing people.

The Indian Army, State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team, and local police have launched a recuse operation.

According to the Kishtwar district deputy commissioner, eight-nine houses have been damaged in the Honzar village of the district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)