Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 11 (ANI): As the temperature drops to sub-zero in Kashmir Valley amidst a continuing cold wave, the the locals have started using thicker, warmer garments to stay comfortable and adopting morning fitness routines to maintain their daily routines.

On December 10, the temperature reported was zero, and now it has reached an even lower point. It is forcing residents to burn firewood and bundle up to stay warm in the biting cold. On Decemeber 4, Srinagar recorded -2 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest mornings of the season so far.

According to IMD (India Meteorological Department), the December 11 data, Srinagar showed a - 0.4 °C change today, which indicates more chilly air. The surrounding areas, such as Pahalgam, showed a 1.2 °C change, while the maximum daytime temperature was 11.8°C, almost the same as Srinagar's 12°C. Additionally, Rajouri has reached a minimum temperature of 1°C, close to 0°C, which is typical for the Kashmir Valley, including Gulmarg.

The streets appear less busy, and the fog is heavy, which could affect visibility for locals heading out. The scenery shows a serene environment while the cold wave grips the city. Relief can be expected by noon, when the day's maximum temperature is reached, allowing people to go out for their chores.

