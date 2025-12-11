Patna, December 11: Unidentified miscreants attacked a readymade garment merchant in Bihar's Begusarai district on Thursday, leaving him dead, an official said. The deceased was identified as Mohammad Shahzad. Shahzad received gunshot injuries near Parbanda Baba Sthan under the Veerpur police station area early in the morning. According to police, Shahzad was on his way to his shop in Veerpur from his home in Pipra Daudraj village on his motorcycle when the attackers intercepted him and opened fire at him indiscriminately.

The criminals fled the scene while brandishing weapons to prevent any resistance. Upon receiving information, Veerpur police reached the spot and began an investigation. Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Kumar stated that, prima facie, the incident appears to be linked to a personal dispute. "Raids are underway to arrest the perpetrators," he said. This latest attack comes just two days after a similar incident in the Chhaurahi police station area of Begusarai. On Tuesday night, three criminals allegedly entered the house of Nilesh Kumar, a resident of Peer Nagar village and a JDU leader, and opened fire at him while he was sleeping. Bihar: BJP Leader Shot at in Broad Daylight in Khagaria, Condition Critical; Police Launch Probe.

According to an official, three motorcycle-borne assailants carried out the assault without uttering a word. The back-to-back incidents have sparked political reactions, particularly from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh Yadav raised serious concerns over the state's law and order situation, claiming that the "cycle of crime continued under the previous NDA government and remains unchanged even after the formation of the new government". Bihar Shocker: Woman Teacher Shot Dead by Bike-Borne Assailants in Araria; Criminals' Morale Is High in Bihar, Says RJD.

"More than 50 murders have already taken place in the state after the formation of the new government," Yadav said. "Those who hold the reins of power also have the responsibility to maintain law and order. There should be equality in action - criminals do not belong to any caste or religion. A criminal is a criminal," he said. Police teams in both cases continue efforts to identify and arrest the accused.

