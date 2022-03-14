Jammu, Mar 14 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir unit of Congress on Monday criticised the report by the Delimitation Commission that has been put in the public domain for suggestions, alleging that the panel has "'totally ignored the ground realities".

The party said it would submit its detailed objections after getting feedback from the ground in each assembly constituency.

“It is dissection, not delimitation, and totally ignores the ground realities and parameters," J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said.

The party strongly rejects most of the recommendations, he said.

Sharma said the commission was expected to revisit and review its draft report in the wake of widespread public resentment before putting it in the public domain but it has not “heard the voice of people” from different areas.

“The commission has least bothered for the aspirations, public convenience and ground realities of connectivity and communications while dissecting the several assembly constituencies besides creating Anantnag -Rajouri- Poonch constituency, against the topographical geographical and ground situations,” the Congress leader said.

He urged the people to stand up against “grave injustice” to different regions and areas.

The Congress leader alleged the constituencies have been "dissected arbitrarily".

