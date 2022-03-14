Chandigarh, March 14: International Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal was shot dead on Monday evening by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Jalandhar district, police said. Asian Snooker Championship 2022: Happy To Start on a Winning Note, Says Pankaj Advani

The incident took place when a Kabaddi tournament was in play at Mallian Kalan village of Shahkot. Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh confirmed the report.

Police suspect eight to ten bullets were pumped into the Kabaddi player. They said further investigation on Nangal's murder was underway.