New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir has expressed confidence that the ruling coalition will win three of four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir in the upcoming biennial elections, and there could be a contest for the fourth seat.

He said as per the Election Commission guidelines, there will be three notifications - one each for two seats and another for the two remaining seats.

"There are four Rajya Sabha seats. The notification will be out on October 6 and there will be three notifications. Coalition has numbers and there is no problem in the first two seats. For the third notification on two seats, the coalition can comfortably take on one seat," he said, adding that the strategy for the fourth seat will be decided later.

He said the decision on seats and the strategy will be discussed by NC leader Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah with other like-minded parties, once the notification is issued. Congress is part of the ruling coalition led by National Conference.

Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 24 announced the biennial elections for four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir, and one seat in Punjab. Voting and counting for all five seats will be held on October 24.

All four Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir have been vacant since February 2021, after the retirement of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mir Mohammad Fayaz, Shamsher Singh, and Nazir Ahmed Laway. (ANI)

