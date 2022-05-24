Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 24 (ANI): Saifullah Qadri, the policeman who had sustained critical injuries after a terrorist fired at him in the Soura (Anchar) area of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police paid tribute to the fallen soldier and said, "The injured police personnel succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom. We pay our rich tributes to the martyr and standby the family at this critical juncture."

The policeman's daughter also sustained an injury in the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

