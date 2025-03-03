Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Director General of Police (DGP), Nalin Prabhat, on Monday chaired a comprehensive crime and security review meeting at the Police Control Room (PCR) in Kashmir, as per a press release.

The meeting was attended by the IGP Kashmir, Range DIGs, District SSPs from across the Kashmir Zone, JDP ZPHQ, SO to IGP Kashmir, Additional SSPs from all districts, SP PCR Srinagar, and other senior officers. Additionally, the IGP Jammu Zone and senior officers from the Jammu Zone participated virtually, a statement from the release stated.

The main focus of the meeting was to assess the current security situation and evaluate the effectiveness of crime management strategies across the region.

During the meeting, the DGP emphasized the need for enhanced interdistrict collaboration to strengthen law enforcement and security operations. He highlighted the importance of a proactive approach to crime prevention and urged the district SSPs to adopt community-based strategies to address criminal activities.

The district SSPs presented detailed briefings, outlining the law enforcement and public safety challenges in their respective jurisdictions. Furthermore, the DGP issued directives for the swift investigation and resolution of long-pending criminal cases.

The IGP Kashmir Zone also urged officers to adopt a proactive stance in addressing serious crimes and to collaborate closely with the judiciary and prosecution to expedite case resolutions.

The DGP also emphasized the significance of building public trust through active community engagement, noting that strong relationships with the public are crucial for both crime prevention and fostering cooperation with law enforcement efforts.

The meeting concluded with the DGP expressing confidence in the Jammu and Kashmir Police's ability to meet these challenges. He reaffirmed the department's commitment to maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, and safeguarding the rights of the citizens in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

