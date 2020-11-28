Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 28 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh chaired a high-level meeting at Police Control Kashmir here on Friday to review security arrangements for the upcoming District Development Council (DDC) polls and by-elections for Panchayat and Urban Local Bodies.

He said that the focus should be to ensure security arrangements and implementation of the devised comprehensive security plan for the elections. He further stressed the need to pool the resources so that the task at hand is accomplished successfully.

An official release said security arrangements for a safe environment to conduct polling and ensuring maximum convenience to the voters were also discussed at the meeting.

The DGP said Pakistan and its sponsored agents were continuously attempting to disturb peace in the region and stressed on the need of heightened vigilance and ensuring the safety of protected persons and the security of important establishments and installations.

Collective measures must be taken to tackle any situation and any subversive act by the terrorists and their masters across the border, the DGP said.

He also reviewed facilities provided to the security personnel and polling staff. He appreciated the coordination and synergy between the security forces.

"It is important to maintain a close watch on the ground situation and the elements inimical to peace," he said.

The meeting was attended among others by ADGP CID RR Swain, IG BSF Dr Rajesh Kumar Mishra and IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. (ANI)

