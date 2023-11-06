Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 6 (ANI): The J-K Director General of Police, R.R. Swain, chaired a meeting of all senior police officers of different wings across J-K in which he reviewed the police functioning at the zonal, range and district levels, besides other wings of the organisation, said a press release by J-K Police Headquarters (PHQ) on Monday.

According to the official release, the new DGP interacted with senior officers in the PHQ and also with various wings of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Outstation officers in the Kashmir Valley and remote districts of Jammu province also participated in the meeting, said the official statement.

The meeting was attended by Director SKPAU (Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy) Garib Dass, IGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain, IGP CID Nitish Kumar, IGP Hqrs/CIV PHQ BS Tuti, IGP Armed Jammu MN Tiwari, DIGs Sunil Gupta, Shakti Pathak, Shridhar Patil, Haseeb ur Rehman, Sarah Rizvi, Nisha Nathyal and Javid Iqbal Matoo, all district SSPs of Jammu Zone (except Samba and Ramban), and all AIGs of PHQ, added the official statement.

According to the official release, ADGs SJ M Gillani, Vijay Kumar, DIGs Sujit Kumar, Vivek Gupta, M Suleman Choudhary, Haseeb ul Mughal, Shahid Mehraj, Abdul Qayoom, Altaf Ahmad Khan, Rayees Mohammad Bhat, all district SSPs of Kashmir Zone, SSP PCR Kashmir, SSP Ramban and SSP Samba attended the meeting through video conferencing.

During the meeting, the discussions were held in an informal environment to identify the challenges, work environment-related difficulties, as well as difficulties in planning and executing responses that are practical and effective, said the press release.

The press note by J-K PHQ also mentioned that the DGP listened to the participants patiently, noted down issues, gave his views and said, "It is absolutely necessary that leaders of the force at different levels must unhesitatingly interact with their junior colleagues and take their feedback so that the police and law enforcement responses are cost-effective, public friendly and aligned to national security interests."

The J-K DGP further stated that it is a great pleasure and privilege for him to have interaction with all the senior officers of a professional force on a big platform for the first time after assuming the charge of DGP J-K.

He said, "Jammu and Kashmir Police have faced many challenges with fortitude and have made a top position among the different forces of the country."

R.R. Swain also emphasised to the officers that there is no looking back but rather looking forward to enhancing our capabilities of working and functioning to deliver better to the people and he advised developing the competence of personnel in dealing with the public, crime, law and order, and generating human intelligence.

According to the official release, R.R. Swain directed the officers to work out measures to enhance professional ethics among the personnel and to ensure transparency and accountability in the workplace.

"There should be no hesitation in self-correction", said the J-K DGP, adding that one should take pride in self-correction.

He also directed for optimum use of resources and ensured that at the PHQ level, all possible support and resources would be provided to augment and strengthen the working and functioning.

The DGP further emphasised that officers should ensure that the welfare of personnel is taken care of at different levels.

The senior officers briefed the DGP regarding the functioning of different units and measures taken to extend better police service to the people, said the press release. (ANI)

