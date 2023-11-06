New Delhi, November 6: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar area on Monday, police said. The incident took place around 6.45 pm and the motive for the murder was not immediately known, they said. Delhi Shocker: Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment At Gunpoint in Washroom of University, Probe Launched

Juvenile Stabbed to Death in Raghubir Nagar

#WATCH | 17-year-old stabbed to death at Raghubir Nagar in Delhi today. Further investigation is underway: Delhi Police (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/RDilzpZro4 — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

"A PCR call was received around 7 pm on Monday that a youth suffered stab injuries. A team was dispatched to the spot and an investigation has been started. We have rounded up some suspects," a senior police official said.

