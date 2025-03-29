Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 29 (ANI): As the summer season begins to unfold, tourists in Srinagar were treated to a serene and chilly Saturday morning at the iconic Dal Lake, where misty waters and crisp air combined to create a postcard-perfect setting.

Despite the seasonal shift, a dip in temperature added to the allure of the famous waterbody, known for its scenic charm and tranquil surroundings.

Visitors stepping out early were greeted by a magical view--shikaras gently gliding over still waters framed by snow-capped mountains and blooming spring flowers along the banks.

The unexpected chill added an extra layer of enchantment for tourists, many of whom described the experience as "dreamlike."

Tourists at Dal Lake found themselves soaking in the region's unmatched natural charm, hailing Kashmir as "heaven on earth."

With spring slowly giving way to summer, the cool breeze, still waters and blooming surroundings added magic to the tourist experience.

Girish Patil, a visitor from Nashik in Maharashtra, said, "The weather is very pleasant. We're yet to take a shikara ride, but we've been enjoying a morning stroll around the lake. I would encourage everyone to come and visit Jammu and Kashmir."

Another tourist from Patna, Bihar, said he had only seen Kashmir in books and social media before arriving.

"Since yesterday, I've been experiencing the real beauty of this place. My eyes can't stop taking in the breathtaking scenery. The shikara ride was wonderful. Everyone should experience staying in a houseboat and visit places like Gulmarg, Sonmarg, and Patnitop. The locals are extremely welcoming and warm," he said.

With footfall increasing and the weather enhancing the valley's appeal, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department is hopeful for a robust tourist season this year.

Earlier this week, the Badamwari Garden, also known as Badam Vaer in Srinagar, witnessed a surge in visitors, drawn by the breathtaking bloom of almond trees.

Located at the foothills of Hari Parbat Fort, the garden transforms into a floral paradise, with its fragrant almond blossoms creating an enchanting spectacle.

The serene ambience, coupled with cultural landmarks like the Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib shrine and Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi in the vicinity, makes it a favoured destination for both tourists and locals.

As spring unfolds, Badam Vaer continues to be a symbol of Kashmir's natural beauty and cultural richness, offering an unparalleled experience to those who seek solace amidst blooming almond orchards. (ANI)

