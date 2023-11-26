Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

"The fire broke out in a building. 18 fire tenders are present at the spot. 78 per cent of the fire has been controlled and will be completely controlled in the next 1-1.5 hours. The firefighter suffered minor injuries," the fire officer said.

Meanwhile, no casualties have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire is not known yet.

More details are awaited.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

