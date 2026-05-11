India News | J-K: Fire Breaks out at Residential-cum-shopping Complex in Anantnag's Harnag; Firefighting Ops Underway

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at a residential-cum-shopping complex in Harnag area of Anantnag district on Monday, officials said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot immediately after the incident was reported. Efforts to douse the flames are currently underway, officials added.

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No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)