Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 25 (ANI): In order to revive and boost the hockey culture in Kashmir Valley, a district-level Hockey Tournament named 'Shri Guru Hargobind sahib' was organized in Srinagar. It is the first district-level Hockey Tournament organized in the valley after the COVID lockdown.

This tournament is a collaborative effort between a local hockey club and the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council. Teams from 10 districts of Kashmir participated in the tournament. It aims to provide a common platform to players to showcase their skills, tap on opportunities so as to build their future in Hockey, and contribute to the promotion of the sport in the region.

After the relaxation in the Covid curfew, the government allowed the sports authorities to restart outdoor sports activities.

Speaking to ANI, Asima, Vice President Hockey Federation of India, said, "Due to Covid such types of tournaments were not organized, but now we are organizing these events and hope more and more hockey players will join as sports council and Government is trying to boost the sports culture in Kashmir Valley ."

Players participating in the championship also expressed their happiness as these types of tournaments helps them in getting learn skills.

" We are feeling happy that after covid a tournament is being organized as it will encourage the player confidence to do something in the hockey and recently Indian men's hockey team won a bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics which gives a morale boost to local hockey players of the Kashmir valley as they can hope to bring a Gold medal for the country", said Hardeep Singh, a Player.

Mohinder Pal Singh, captain of a team said, "This type of tournament should be held on a regular basis as players can practice their skills in these tournaments and also wants the government to put all the basic requirements in place to enable them to excel in this sport and to also to provide an AstroTurf ground for hockey matches.

"The purpose of the tournament is to promote and attract more youths towards this national game and we also request the government and Sports council to organize various national and state levels types of tournaments to enhance the skills of the players as they will learn and compete with other players from across the country," said Harjeet Singh, Co-Organizer of the tournament. (ANI)

