Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 22 (ANI): In a major milestone for rail-based logistics in the Kashmir Valley, the first-ever foodgrain freight train of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) reached the Anantnag Goods Terminal on Sunday, formally integrating the region with the national freight rail network.

Depot Manager at FCI Kashmir, KL Mina, said the train comprised 21 wagons and was carrying 1,300 MT of rice, adding that the train saved FCI's significant time, as transporting it by road would have taken much longer. He also thanked the Government of India, the Ministry of Railways, and the Food Corporation of India for their efforts.

He further said that many more rakes have been planned to arrive in the coming months.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This rice has come from Punjab. This is a 21-wagon train carrying 1300 MT of rice. This has saved FCI (Food Corporation of India) significant time. Bringing it by road would have taken much longer...Thanks to the efforts of the Government of India, the Ministry of Railways, and the Food Corporation of India, this rake has arrived here for the first time. Following this, many more rakes will arrive in the coming months, which will save us both time and money..."

According to an official release, the freight rake, carrying approximately 1,384 tonnes of foodgrains loaded in wagons, was dispatched from Ajitwal Railway Station and successfully arrived at Anantnag Goods Terminal. The movement marks the first instance of bulk foodgrain transportation by rail directly to South Kashmir.

The arrival of the freight train is a significant step to ensure an uninterrupted and efficient supply of foodgrains to the Valley, particularly to remote and far-flung areas. It stated that rail-based transportation will not only enhance the reliability of buffer stock movement but also reduce transportation costs, making the supply chain faster and more economical.

As per the release, the development will boost local markets, strengthen the regional agricultural economy, and create new opportunities in logistics and allied sectors. The commissioning of the Anantnag Goods Terminal has opened new avenues for moving essential commodities and other goods, paving the way for expanded freight operations.

The initiative represents a significant step towards improving food security, modernising freight infrastructure, and reinforcing the Valley's connectivity with the rest of the country through sustainable and efficient rail transport. (ANI)

