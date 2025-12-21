Kolkata, December 21: Claiming that people in live-in relationships are "not ready to take responsibility," Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday highlighted the importance of maintaining the family structure in society. "Regarding the concept of live-in relationships. You're not ready to take responsibility. This isn't right. The family, marriage, is not just a means of physical satisfaction. It's a unit of society. The family is where an individual learns how to live in society. People's values come from there," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said.

While speaking at an RSS event in West Bengal's Kolkata, Mohan Bhagwat said that the family unit is a confluence of culture, economy, and shapes society through espousing certain values. "Our economic activity also happens through family, the country's savings happen in families. The gold is in families. Cultural unit, economic unit, social unit is all family. You can become a sanyasi, do not marry, okay. But not doing that, and not doing this (keeping the family), that cannot happen," he added. ‘A Political Conspiracy to Restart Dispute’: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Humayun Kabir Building New Babri Masjid in West Bengal’s Murshidabad (Watch Video).

On the topic of maintaining the family unit, Bhagwat said that while there is no formula for having certain number of children or deciding on the age to marry, research shows that three children could be ideal, and marriage could be done while one is 19 to 25 years old. "How many children should happen, that is decided in the family. The husband and wife, and society. A formula cannot be given. I've gained some knowledge by talking to doctors, etc and they say that if marriage takes place early, between 19-25 years of age, and there are three children, then the health of the parents and children remains good. Psychologists say that having three children helps people learn ego management," he said.

Speaking on population and demographic changes, Bhagwat claimed that the Indian population has not been "managed effectively." "We haven't managed the population effectively. Population is a burden, but it's also an asset... We should make a policy based on a 50-year projection, taking into account our country's environment, infrastructure, facilities, the status of women, their health, and the needs of the country," he said.

Talking about population growth, the RSS chief said, "Demographers say that if the birth rate falls below three, the population is declining, and if it goes below 2.1, it's dangerous. Currently, we are at 2.1 only because of Bihar; otherwise, our rate is 1.9. That's the information I've received. I am a preacher, unmarried. I don't know anything about this matter. I've told you based on the information I received." Bhagwat addressed the RSS event at Science City, Kolkata, where multiple other dignitaries, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Admiral (retd.) DK Joshi were also present. ‘It Is a Mistake to Conflate RSS With BJP’: Mohan Bhagwat Says Misconceptions Persist About Organisation.

The 100 Vyakhyanmala programme by RSS is a series of lectures given by the organisation's chief Mohan Bhagwat, part of the RSS' centenary celebrations. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday urged people to visit the organisation's offices and 'shakhas' to understand the work done by them so that the false perception of the organisation being "anti-Muslim" can be dispelled. Bhagwat also said that currently the perception of RSS has been corrected in the minds of the people, with people understanding organisation advocates for the protection of Hindus, and are "staunch nationalists," but are not anti-muslim.

"If there is a perception that we are anti-Muslim, then, as I said, the RSS work is transparent. You can come anytime and see for yourself, and if you see anything like that happening, then you keep your views, and if you don't see then you change your views. There is a lot to understand (about RSS), but if you don't want to understand then no one can change your mind," Bhagwat said. He said that the organisation will try to dispel any false perception from the minds of the people, but anyone who is not willing to learn cannot be helped.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)