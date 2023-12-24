Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 24 (ANI): A wreath-laying ceremony for four Army personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector was held on Sunday.

The officials of the Indian Army accorded a tearful farewell to the four fallen soldiers, Naik Birender Singh, Rifleman Gautam Kumar, Naik Karan Kumar, and Rifleman Chandan Kumar, at a wreath-laying ceremony in Rajouri.

Four Army personnel were killed while three others were injured in the terror attack on Thursday evening.

The terrorists ambushed two Army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed in the Bafliaz area of Poonch district as search operations are underway to nab terrorists in the forest area of Dera ki Gali in the Rajouri sector.

The Indian Army said on Saturday that it is conducting an inquiry into the deaths of three civilians in the Poonch-Rajouri sector, where militants launched an attack on army personnel on December 21, killing four soldiers.

Taking to X, the Indian Army posted, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of December 21. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation."

"The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations," the army posted on X.

The encounter started after terrorists fired at the two army vehicles passing through Dera Ki Gali in Rajouri's Poonch region at 3.45 pm on Thursday.

"At around 3.45 pm on December 21, two Army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said.

Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists, they said.

"The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials added. (ANI)

