Chennai, December 24: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old trans man, identified as Vetri, was arrested by the Thalambur police in Chennai on Sunday morning for allegedly murdering a woman who had rejected his romantic advances. The victim, Nandini, a 25-year-old engineer from Madurai, was reportedly tied up and set ablaze near Ponmar on Saturday night.

TOI reported that Vetri and Nandini, both natives of Madurai, had moved to Chennai for work and had been friends since their college days. A few months ago, Vetri revealed his gender identity to Nandini and proposed to her, which she declined. Indore Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Kills Woman After Dispute Over Her Pet Dog Barking at Him Continuously.

According to the police, Nandini had started a relationship with another man six months ago, which allegedly led Vetri to plot her murder. On the night of the incident, which coincided with Nandini’s birthday, Vetri lured her out under the pretext of a surprise.

The police found Nandini’s body on Saturday night and sent it for postmortem. Vetri was arrested the following morning. The investigation into the case is ongoing. Triple Murder in Thane: Man Allegedly Kills Wife and Two Children With Cricket Bat in Kasarvadavali Village.

