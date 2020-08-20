Reasi (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 20 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Reasi on Thursday to review the developmental scenario in the district, according to the Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir.

During the meeting, Sinha also stressed on prompt delivery of the public services.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 14,492 Coronavirus Cases, State COVID-19 Tally Inches Closer to 6.5 Lakh-Mark, Death Toll Rises to 21,359.

"Lt Governor Manoj Sinha visits Reasi, Reviews developmental scenario in the district, Stresses on prompt delivery of public services, Meets various delegations," tweeted the official handle of Department of Information and Public Relations, Jammu and Kashmir administration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)