Srinagar, Jul 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said the union territory government is making efforts to promote tent stay at scenic locations that will deliver rapid growth to the tourism industry.

Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the new initiatives of Tourism Department at Raj Bhawan here.

Also Read | Maharashtra Government Removes Stay Order on Metro Car Shed Project at Aarey Colony.

The Lt Governor sought a detailed report on home-stays, setting up of tented accommodation at major tourist attractions, adventure activities, new trekking routes identified, Border Tourism, Capacity Building Programme at various levels.

While reviewing the measures being taken to promote home-stays in the UT, the chair was informed that around 800 home-stays are registered with the Tourism Department.

Also Read | Droupadi Murmu Elected As15th President of India: Festive Mood at Her Hometown in Odisha's Mayurbhanj District.

The Lt Governor directed Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez, to submit a report on the number of tourists staying at these home-stays, and set the target of enhancing the capacities of home-stays to 25,000 beds by 31st December.

The department was instructed to identify major tourist attractions where tented accommodation can be developed through public-private partnership.

Since home-stays and tented accommodations are becoming popular among the domestic and foreign tourists as well as backpackers, J-K UT government is making efforts to promote tent stay at scenic locations that will deliver rapid growth to the tourism industry, the Lt Governor said.

It was informed that around 30 locations were already identified and the department was directed to make the tented colonies functional at these locations in the next three months.

Emphasizing the need for making the tourist places more accessible, besides adding major attraction for the tourists, the Lt Governor directed the tourism department to identify such tourist destinations where ropeways can also be developed.

The Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department, gave a detailed presentation on the Activity Plan for 75 Offbeat Destinations identified by the Tourism Department, which are being developed with proper infrastructure and requisite facilities for the tourists. Sinha directed the officials to ensure public conveniences, utilities, parking facilities, sanitation facilities, cleanliness, signage, toilet units, besides activities for the tourists at all tourist places.

The department was also advised to explore the possibility of setting up pre-paid taxi counters at various tourist locations to address the issue of over-charging.

Reviewing the ongoing works under the Capex budget of the Tourism directorate, the Lt Governor asked the department to adopt result-oriented and outcome-based approach at the planning stage for the effective execution of the projects.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)